Noah Centineo to play titular role in John Rambo prequel

Millenium Media is yet to find a distributor for the project. However, according to reports, Lionsgate is the most likely contender to get the rights to distribute the film. It has distributed the fourth and fifth films in the Rambo franchise, besides collaborating with Helander on Sisu. Kevin King-Templeton of Templeton Media is set to produce the Rambo prequel, alongside Millenium Media's Les Weldon, Avi Lerner, and Jonathan Yunger.