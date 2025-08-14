Angelina Jolie reunites with Doug Liman for high-stakes spy thriller The Initiative

Described as “Training Day set in the world of spycraft”, the film follows Bright (Jolie), a master spy who operates far outside the rulebook, because, as the tagline-worthy logic goes, “sometimes you need someone bad to bring down people who are even worse.” Bright takes a new recruit, Charlie, under her wing, but the rookie quickly finds himself questioning whether his enigmatic boss is trying to kill him or simply doing whatever it takes to safeguard the free world.