LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Sam Claflin, Trevante Rhodes onboard Taylor Sheridan’s F.A.S.T.

Warner Bros. is assembling an impressive roster for F.A.S.T., a high-octane action feature penned by Yellowstone and 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan. LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Sam Claflin, and Trevante Rhodes have signed on to star alongside Brandon Sklenar, who leads the cast.
Directed by Ben Richardson, Sheridan’s frequent collaborator on 1923 and a celebrated cinematographer, the film follows a former special forces commando (Sklenar) who returns home in dire straits, only to be recruited by the DEA for a covert strike against drug dealers shielded by the CIA. The new additions will portray a range of characters, from DEA operatives to members of the commando’s old Delta Force unit. Juliana Canfield is also part of the ensemble.
Production begins later this August, with David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films producing alongside Sheridan and Jenny Wood of Bosque Ranch Productions. The project is being overseen by Warner Bros. president of production Jesse Ehrman and executive VP Kevin McCormick. Audiences can expect F.A.S.T. to hit theatres on April 23, 2027.
Stanfield, an Oscar nominee for Judas and the Black Messiah, recently starred in Haunted Mansion, Book of Clarence, and Apple TV+'s fantasy drama The Changeling. Clarke is gearing up for a busy year with Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier and an untitled Hulu limited series in which he plays convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh. He’s also reuniting with Kathryn Bigelow for A House of Dynamite.
Claflin, remembered by many as Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games series, recently headlined Daisy Jones and the Six and starred in The Count of Monte Cristo. Rhodes, who broke out in the Oscar-winning Moonlight, last appeared in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa.