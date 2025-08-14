LaKeith Stanfield, Jason Clarke, Sam Claflin, Trevante Rhodes onboard Taylor Sheridan’s F.A.S.T.

Directed by Ben Richardson, Sheridan’s frequent collaborator on 1923 and a celebrated cinematographer, the film follows a former special forces commando (Sklenar) who returns home in dire straits, only to be recruited by the DEA for a covert strike against drug dealers shielded by the CIA. The new additions will portray a range of characters, from DEA operatives to members of the commando’s old Delta Force unit. Juliana Canfield is also part of the ensemble.