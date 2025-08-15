HBO's Task starring Mark Ruffalo to release in September; trailer released

The makers of Mark Ruffalo's Task, have released a new trailer for the miniseries. The crime thriller is set to stream on JioHotstar from August 8.
Created by Brad ingelsby, who previously collaborated with HBO on Mare of Easttown, the miniseries also has Ruffalo reuniting with HBO after I Know This Much Is True. For his role as brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, Ruffalo won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited series or a movie.
The rest of the cast of Task includes, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raul Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.
The story follows an FBI Agent, played by Ruffalo, who has to create a task force to stop the continuing series of violent robberies, which are being formulated and executed by a family man, unwary of the danger around him. Pelphery will portray the robber.