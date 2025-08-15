Dan Levy’s Netflix comedy Big Mistakes begins filming, expands cast

Netflix has officially titled Dan Levy’s new comedy series Big Mistakes and unveiled the full cast list as filming gets underway in New Jersey.
Created by Levy and Bottoms star Rachel Sennott, the series follows two “deeply incapable” siblings who find themselves blackmailed into the world of organised crime. Levy takes on showrunning duties and stars alongside Taylor Ortega (Ghosts, Welcome to Flatch) as the central siblings.
Laurie Metcalf also features in a key role, while Jack Innanen (Adults), Boran Kuzum, and Abby Quinn (Knock at the Cabin) join as series regulars. Elizabeth Perkins, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, Josh Fadem, and Mark Ivanir will appear in recurring roles.
Big Mistakes marks the first TV series to come out of Levy’s overall deal with Netflix, which also includes a first-look film agreement that produced the 2023 feature Good Grief. Netflix ordered the show in May as part of its upfront announcements.
Levy executive produces through his banner, Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sennott and Anne-Marie McGintee. Dan Levy began his behind-the-screens journey with Schitt’s Creek, on which he served as co-creator, writer, director, and producer, along with starring in a lead role, for eighty episodes.