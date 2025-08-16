Anna Faris, Regina Hall to return for new 'Scary Movie'

WASHINGTON: Actors Anna Faris and Regina Hall will return as Cindy and Brenda for the next instalment of the 'Scary Movie' franchise, reported Variety.

Actor Marlon Wayans confirmed the news in a post on his Instagram, sharing a photo of the duo from the first film.

"We can't wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon -- three men we'd literally die for (in Brenda's case, again)," Faris and Hall said in a statement about their return, according to Variety.

The Wayans Brothers' reboot will hit theatres on June 12, 2026. The brothers are reunited for the first time in 18 years to write an original script for the horror parody franchise's reboot, which they will co-write and produce with Rick Alvarez. The executive producers are Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, and Thomas Zadra.