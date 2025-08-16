Dave Bautista, Leila George join the cast of Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House 2

Leila George has officially joined the cast of Amazon MGM's sequel to Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House sequel. Dave Bautista has also signed on to play a prominent role in the film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, known for Nobody and Heads of State.
Bautista and George's roles are kept under wraps, so are the plot details. Will Beal is scripting the film.
The 2024 film, directed by Doug Liman, was a reimagining of the 1989 film, which starred Patrick Swayze in the lead as James Dalton. Road House (2024) followed Dalton (Gyllenhaal), an ex-UFC fighter, who joins a troublesome roadhouse in the Florida Keys, as the head bouncer. With this job he also invites trouble in the form of outsiders trying to take over the roadhouse.
Road House 2 is backed by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner under Atlas Entertainment, and Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin's Nine Stories.
George is currently filming for Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story and was recently seen in Alfonso Cuaron’s Apple TV+ series Disclaimer.
Bautista recently made a special appearance in The Naked Gun reboot, directed by Akiva Schaffer. Up next, he has Trap House and The Wrecking Crew. He also recently joined the cast of the highlander reboot from Amazon MGM Studios where he will play a villain opposite Henry Cavill's character.