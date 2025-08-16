Dave Bautista, Leila George join the cast of Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House 2

The 2024 film, directed by Doug Liman, was a reimagining of the 1989 film, which starred Patrick Swayze in the lead as James Dalton. Road House (2024) followed Dalton (Gyllenhaal), an ex-UFC fighter, who joins a troublesome roadhouse in the Florida Keys, as the head bouncer. With this job he also invites trouble in the form of outsiders trying to take over the roadhouse.