Anna Faris and Regina Hall set to return for Scary Movie reboot

The Wayans brothers are back together after 18 years for this new film which will have an all-new original script, directed by Michael Tiddes who has collaborated with the Wayans many times. The Wayans brothers are co-writing the script along with Rick Alvarez who is also backing the film. Keenen Ivory Wayans is the screenwriter and director of the first two Scary Movie films. Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans starred in and wrote those two films.