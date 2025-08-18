Anna Faris and Regina Hall set to return for Scary Movie reboot

Anna Faris and Regina Hall are officially set to return as Cindy and Brenda for the upcoming Scary Movie reboot penned by the Wayans brothers Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans who created the franchise. Announced last year at CinemaCon, the sixth film in the Scary Movie franchise is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12, 2026.
"We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again)," Faris and Hall said in a statement about their return. The satirical horror movies were released from 2000 to 2013 and are a parody on horror and slasher films like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Halloween, The Shining, Friday the 13th, The Usual Suspects and The Sixth Sense.
The Wayans brothers are back together after 18 years for this new film which will have an all-new original script, directed by Michael Tiddes who has collaborated with the Wayans many times. The Wayans brothers are co-writing the script along with Rick Alvarez who is also backing the film. Keenen Ivory Wayans is the screenwriter and director of the first two Scary Movie films. Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans starred in and wrote those two films.
The upcoming project comes under the first-look deal between Paramount Pictures and Miramax. The makers are yet to reveal plot and further cast details. Paramount Pictures is distributing the next Scary Movie instalment, with Miramax financing it. Miramax’s Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy and Thomas Zadra serve as executive producers.