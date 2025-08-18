Masters of the Universe adds Kristen Wiig to cast

Fresh from landing a role in actor-director Jonah Hill's upcoming film Cut Off, Kristen Wiig has been added to the cast of the live-action Masters of the Universe film. Wiig is set to lend her voice to the character Roboto, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her casting in the film is set to break the tradition of a male actor voicing the character. Travis Knight directs the film from a Chris Butler screenplay.
Masters of the Universe, which is in the post-production stage, is an adaptation of the 1980s cartoon based on Mattel’s eponymous line of toy products. The film follows Prince Adam of Eternia (Nicholas Galitzine) and his mission to safeguard his planet as he transforms into He-Man, a muscular character armed with superpowers. Alongside his allies, He-Man must protect his planet from Skeletor (Jared Leto) and his team's harmful deeds. Leto's character is a sorcerer who is evil and seeking to unravel the mystery behind Castle Grayskull.
The film also stars Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, and Johannes Haukur Johannesson. The cast includes Sam C Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Christian Vunipola, and John Xue Zhang.
A construction of Elba's character Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms, Roboto is part of the Heroic Warriors of Eternia who support Prince Adam in his fight against Skeletor.
Amazon MGM Studios is set to release the film from producers Mattel Studios and Escape Artists on June 05 next year.