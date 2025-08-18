Masters of the Universe adds Kristen Wiig to cast

Masters of the Universe, which is in the post-production stage, is an adaptation of the 1980s cartoon based on Mattel’s eponymous line of toy products. The film follows Prince Adam of Eternia (Nicholas Galitzine) and his mission to safeguard his planet as he transforms into He-Man, a muscular character armed with superpowers. Alongside his allies, He-Man must protect his planet from Skeletor (Jared Leto) and his team's harmful deeds. Leto's character is a sorcerer who is evil and seeking to unravel the mystery behind Castle Grayskull.