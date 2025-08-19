Renee Zellweger to make her directorial debut

In a recent interview, actor Renee Zellweger, known for her roles in the Bridget Jones movies, announced that she will make her directorial debut with the animated film They, set for release after its premiere in August 2023.
The Jerry Maguire actor told The Hollywood Reporter that directing a film was not her personal ambition, but if "there was some organic calling to tell a story" and if she feels it was the right fit, she would do it.
Zellweger will also produce the nine-minute short under her Big Picture Co. banner.
The hand-drawn 2D line animation film, which premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on August 16, 2023, revolves around a town run by disgruntled citizens caught in a mire of complaints. However, a hopeful hero and his all-weather friend dog team up to bring back the good days of the town.
Zellweger made her recent appearance in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy after a six-year movie hiatus following her 2019 film Judy, directed by Rupert Goold.