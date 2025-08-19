Fallout season 2 gets a streaming window

After the inaugural season of Fallout, the dystopian series is set to return for the second season on Amazon Prime Video this December.
The announcement was made along with a set of first-look photos of the season. The second season is set two centuries after the apocalypse, where residents living in luxury fallout shelters are forced to reintegrate into a society that has become inexplicably complex, weird, and violent, according to the official logline.
The series has Ella Purnell as the lead as the optimistic vault-dweller Lucy, who does it all to rescue her father, alongside Walton Goggins, who plays the bounty hunter, Ghoul, who has been living for 200 years since the great war, through mutation.
The series' star cast includes Aaton Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Frances Turner, Leslie Uggams, Dave Register, Johnny Pemberton, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Macaulay Culkin, Rodrigo Luzzi, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Annabel O'Hagan.
Fallout creators Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet also serve as showrunners. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.