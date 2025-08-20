Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer joins Netflix's Extraction

Glen Mazzara, who previously worked on The Walking Dead, is the showrunner for Extraction, while serving as a writer too. The films and the series are based on the graphic novel Cuidad, which is written by Andre Parks, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo. The Russo Brothers who produced the films, serve as executive producers along with Mazzara, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Chris Castaldi. AGBO is backing the series.