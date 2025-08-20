Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer joins Netflix's Extraction

The world of Extraction is getting bigger as actor Natalie Dormer joins the cast of the Netflix series. The series is set in the same world as the Chris Hemsworth led Extraction (2020) and Extraction 2 (2023).
Glen Mazzara, who previously worked on The Walking Dead, is the showrunner for Extraction, while serving as a writer too. The films and the series are based on the graphic novel Cuidad, which is written by Andre Parks, Joe Russo, and Anthony Russo. The Russo Brothers who produced the films, serve as executive producers along with Mazzara, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Chris Castaldi. AGBO is backing the series.
Omar Sy and Boyd Holbrook lead the cast of Extraction, which follows the story of a spy who must fight his way through warring factions to save hostages trapped in Libya. With Sy as the spy, character details for Holbrook and Dormer are yet to be revealed.
Extraction (2020), which was directed by Sam Hargrave, features Indian actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, and Priyanshu Painyuli.
Dormer essayed the role of Lady Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones, and Moriarty in the Sherlock Holmes adaptation, Elementary.