Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal to team up for Amazon MGM's Honeymoon with Harry

The project has a storied development history. First set up at New Line Cinema back in 2004 by producer Mike Karz, Honeymoon with Harry was, at various points, envisioned with A-listers like Vince Vaughn, Jack Nicholson, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro attached. Directors such as Paul Haggis, Jonathan Demme and Nick Cassavetes were also linked to earlier iterations, with writers Jenny Lumet and Fogelman penning different drafts over the years. Despite the false starts, Karz persisted, and when the rights lapsed, he steered the film to a new home at Amazon MGM.