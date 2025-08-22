Octavia Spencer and Jeffrey Wright to star in Death Of A Salesman

The play follows salesman Loman who feels the pressure to bring his family back on track after prioritising his work life over it. This is not the first adaptation of Death of a Salesman. The 1951 film of the same name, starring Fredrich March and Mildred Dunnock as Willy and Linda Loman, earned five Oscar nominations. There is also a 1985 adaptation featuring Dustin Hoffman and Kate Reid as Willy and Linda Loman, as well as one from 1996 starring Warren Mitchell and Rosemary Harris in the same roles.