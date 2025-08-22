Prime Video announces 'Maxton Hall: Reunion' releasing Aug 27

LONDON: The cast of Prime Video's hit German series "Maxton Hall  The World Between Us" will reunite in a special episode, ahead of the show's upcoming second season.

Titled "Maxton Hall: Reunion", the special will debut on the OTT platform on August 27, a press release.

It will feature Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Runa Greiner, Govinda Gabriel, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Eli Riccardi, Frederic Balonier and Martin Neuhaus.

The actors will revisit memories from filming the first season, share behind-the-scenes anecdotes, discuss locations such as Marienburg Castle and respond to fan questions.