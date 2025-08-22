'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby daughter

LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have announced that they have adopted a daughter, their first child since tying the knot.

Brown, 21, and Bongiovi shared the news in a brief statement posted on their respective Instagram pages.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3," they wrote.