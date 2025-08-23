Nobody 2 Movie Review: A bloody, fun-filled ride that is slowly showing signs of wear down

Unlike the John Wick series, where the titular character is forever on the run from one group or another over the series of four films, Hutch is someone who isn’t exactly on the run, even if the machinations are mostly similar. In fact, in this film, Hutch is on a break. A vacation from his seemingly never-ending rampage of gory violence. And where does Hutch, his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen), son Brady (Gage Munroe), daughter Sammy (Paisley Cadorath), and father (Christopher Lloyd) go to? A little town on the border called Plummerville, which is a core memory from Hutch’s childhood, and is a carnival town of sorts. There is an arcade. There are watersports. There are well-lit giant wheels. There are rickety old rides. And of course, a wild wolf is biding its time in a creaky old cage. And nope, it is not a metaphor for Hutch because he wastes no time in getting into the wrong side of a criminal ring, headed by Lendina (Sharon Stone, having too much fun), based out of Plummerville, and they are hell-bent on murdering him and his family. All of us know what happens when you go after them.