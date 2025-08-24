'Dexter: Original Sin' cancelled despite renewal

LOS ANGELES: The "Dexter" prequel "Original Sin" has been cancelled by Paramount.

The news surfaced months after the announcement of the series renewal in April.

As reported by the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the series was on hiatus since production wrapped, and no start date for production on a second season was ever scheduled, despite the renewal.

The original "Dexter" ran for eight seasons on Showtime and starred Michael C Hall as the titular vigilante serial killer, ending in 2013.

The series was followed by two sequels, "Dexter: New Blood" in 2021 and "Dexter: Resurrection" in 2024, as well as the prequel "Dexter: Original Sin".

While Hall reprised his role in the sequels, Patrick Gibson played Dexter Morgan in the prequel.

"When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department," reads the prequel's official description which is set in 1991.

Paramount is now focusing on working on a second season to "Dexter: Resurrection".

The decision comes soon after the closing of the Skydance-Paramount merger.

"Dexter: Original Sin" was created by Clyde Phillips and also starred Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Patrick Dempsey and Hall.