Matthew McConaughey to star in sports drama from True Detective creator

Earlier we reported that Matthew McConaughey and Nic Pizzolatto are reuniting for an adaptation of the novels based on the character Mike Hammer. Now the pair are reteaming for a drama which will be backed by Netflix.
Cole Hauser, known for portraying Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, will also star in the film. Skydance Sports is also backing the film, which, according to Deadline, will be a sports film set in the world of American Football, starring McConaughey and Hauser as brothers.
True Detective is an anthology series created by Pizzolatto for HBO, which starred McConaughey as Rust Cohle and Woody Harrelson as Marty Hart, two detectives investigating the murder of a young woman in Louisiana, USA. McConaughey and Harrelson are also reuniting for a comedy, which is to be backed by Apple TV+.
Hauser, whose credits also includes Good Will Hunting, Dazed and Confused, and 2 Fast 2 Furious, will reply his role of ranchman Rip Wheeler in the Yellowstone spinoff, The Dutton Ranch, which will also see Kelly Reilly reprise her role of Beth Dutton, Rip's wife, from Yellowstone.