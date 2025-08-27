Yellowstone spinoff adds Annette Bening to cast
The cast of the Yellowstone spinoff, The Dutton Ranch, is adding Annette Bening. The series, which is based on the characters of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, was announced in 2024.
Chad Feehan, who has worked with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan on the latter's show Lawman: Bass Reeves, is serving as the showrunner on The Dutton Ranch. Paramount, which was behind Yellowstone, will also back The Dutton Ranch.
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will return as Beth and Rip, respectively, as they start their life on a new 7000 acre ranch in Dillon, Montana, USA. Finn Little is also set to reprise his role as Carter from Yellowstone. According to Deadline, Bening will essay the role of Beulah Jackson, who is the head of a major ranch in Texas, USA.
Bening was nominated for Oscar awards for her performances in American Beauty (1999), The Kids Are All Right (2010), and most recently in Nyad (2023).
In Yellowstone, Beth Dutton is the daughter of the series' protagonist, John Dutton (Harrison Ford), who works in finance and laters supports her father in running the ranch. Rip Wheeler is a ranch hand who as a child, was taken in by John Dutton after Rip ran away from his home. The universe of Yellowstone consists of shows like 1883 and 1923. Upcoming series in the universe includes Y: Marshals, which is based on the character Kayce Dutton, and The Madison, which will star Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead.