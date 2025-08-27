Yellowstone spinoff adds Annette Bening to cast

In Yellowstone, Beth Dutton is the daughter of the series' protagonist, John Dutton (Harrison Ford), who works in finance and laters supports her father in running the ranch. Rip Wheeler is a ranch hand who as a child, was taken in by John Dutton after Rip ran away from his home. The universe of Yellowstone consists of shows like 1883 and 1923. Upcoming series in the universe includes Y: Marshals, which is based on the character Kayce Dutton, and The Madison, which will star Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead.