Cinema Without Borders: Le Bambine (Mosquitoes) — Girlhood

What gets underscored and stays long after the movie is over is the natural, intrinsic rebelliousness of the three girls. There’s more to them than their games and fights. It’s like a sisterhood of resistance that runs deep unlike their mothers, both of whom are far from the carers and nurturers that they are traditionally regarded. Azzurra and Martha’s mom is singularly obsessed with her own desires and ambitions that are enveloped in a sense of confusion. Linda’s mother Eva is weird (which, as Linda puts it, is the prerequisite to being beautiful), enigmatic, insanely attractive to the girls but self-destructive and too dangerous a presence and influence. Someone in need of protection herself than the one to provide for the kids.