Elizabeth Banks to star in and produce Prime Video drama on Karen Read trial

The case that inspired the show drew national attention. In June, Karen Read was acquitted on second-degree murder and manslaughter charges tied to the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. She was, however, convicted on a drunk driving charge. The verdict followed two trials, the first ending in mistrial, and became a media spectacle covered across podcasts, news outlets, and documentaries such as A Body in the Snow.