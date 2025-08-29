Kate Winslet's directorial debut sets December premiere on Netflix

Kate Winslet's directorial debut, Goodbye June, is all set to stream on Netflix from December 24. Winslet also serves as a producer on Goodbye June along with starring in it.
Winslet was last seen in the in the World War 2 biopic, Lee (2023), which she also produced. Kate Solomon who produced Lee (2023), is also producing Goodbye June. Joe Anders has written the script for Goodbye June. Anders is the son of Winslet and director Sam Mendes.
The cast for Goodbye June also includes Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Stephen Merchant, Fisayo Akinade, Jeremy Swift, Raza Jaffrey, and Oscar winner Helen Mirren.
The story of the film is set around Christmas when four siblings are forced to confront their bonds, as their mother's deteriorating health throw them into chaos. With an exasperating father present, the mother, June, is determined to pass away in her own way.
Winslet is also set to reprise her role of Ronal, from Avatar: Way of the Water, in James Cameron's third saga in Pandora, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to release on December 19.