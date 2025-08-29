Tribeny Rai: Even in the absence of men, women carry the burden of patriarchy

It is deeply personal, not in terms of the situations or the plot, but the characters are drawn from around my family. My close friends have told me that the protagonist—Bishnu—is me. The road came to my house just 4 or 5 years back. I studied in the city, and when I came back to my village, I had to walk almost a kilometre to reach home. That duration in my personal and professional life pushed me towards telling this story. I had just passed out from film school. I didn't know what I was going to do. Most of my friends were leaving for Bombay. My father had passed away. I was the only child left with my mother. My sisters were married. There was a lot of pressure, from the family and the society. People usually take time to make a film about their experiences. But I am an impatient person, whatever is happening, I have to put it out there. Obviously, it required a lot of objectivity, and I think my co-writer, Kislay (Aise Hee) brought that in. It was very different before he came in. I wanted to follow a female character that has a very strong position in the society. So, initially, in my script, the protagonist was a sub-inspector. When Kislay came on board, we started rewriting everything.