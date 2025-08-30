Amy Adams joins Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars: Starfighter

The latest feature from the world of Star Wars has added Amy Adams to its cast. Star Wars: Starfighter, the cast of which is led by Ryan Gosling, is set to release theatrically on May 28, 2027.
Star Wars: Starfighter is directed by Shawn Levy from a script by Jonathan Tropper. Levy is known for his work on Stranger Things and the Night at the Museum trilogy. Talking about the film Levy said, “I feel a profound sense of excitement and honour as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter. From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off is the thrill of a lifetime.”
Along with Gosling and Adams, the rest of the cast of Star Wars: Starfighter, as announced by Lucasfilm, includes Flynn Gray, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, and Daniel Ings, with Matt Smith, who was previously announced to be part of the cast.
The film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy, who is the president of Lucasfilm. Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen serve as executive producers on the film.
Adams will be seen alongside Jenna Ortega in Taika Waititi's Klara and the Sun. She will also star in Kornel Mundruczo's At the Sea.