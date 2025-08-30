Amy Adams joins Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars: Starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter is directed by Shawn Levy from a script by Jonathan Tropper. Levy is known for his work on Stranger Things and the Night at the Museum trilogy. Talking about the film Levy said, “I feel a profound sense of excitement and honour as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter. From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off is the thrill of a lifetime.”