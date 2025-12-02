‘AI has no soul’: Jenna Ortega, Bong Joon Ho, and Celine Song warn against tech’s creeping grip on cinema

At the Marrakech Film Festival, three major voices in global cinema, Jenna Ortega, Bong Joon Ho, and Celine Song, voiced sharply different anxieties about the expanding influence of artificial intelligence on filmmaking, each urging a return to the irreplaceable imperfections of human creativity.

Celine Song, director of Past Lives, spoke passionately about what she sees as AI’s quiet colonisation of artistic instinct. Citing Guillermo del Toro’s recent vow to keep the technology out of his work, she said AI has begun reshaping “the way we encounter images and sound” in ways that trouble her deeply. For Song, no algorithm can match the lived experience a cinematographer brings to a frame. “When I collaborate with my cinematographer, I’m engaging with his entire life, his failures, his struggles, and his way of seeing,” she said. “You can’t feed that into a system and expect the same image to come out.”