Cinema Without Borders: Family secrets— The Things You Kill

It is all about parents and progenies—mother and son and father and son. Ali’s loyalty and love for the mother stands opposed to the hostility towards the father yet the inheritance of patriarchy is inevitable. Khatami shows how toxic masculinity ravages and ruins women. As Ali himself states, “agony seems reserved solely for women”. However, the filmmaker also points at how it poisons and destroys generations of men as it is passed down the family tree. Amid all this is also an angular look at the urge to procreate and propagate families (with Ali and his wife wanting to have kids of their own) despite the noxiousness and impotence—both physical and spiritual—that often lie at their core. However, Khatami doesn’t tutor his viewers, keeps them on the edge of the seat and at unease as he makes them face up to ideas of misogyny, traumas of the past, generational guilt, crime, retribution and punishment. Quite aptly then the narrative arc comes full circle, with the film bookended by nightmares—imagined, dreamt yet awfully real and endlessly haunting.