'Adolescence' director refutes rumours on second season

Philip Barantini recently shot down rumours of a second season of Adolescence being in development. The series premiered on Netflix on March 13 and consisted of four episodes, all of which directed by Barantini, and all of which were shot in a single take.

According to Deadline, Barantini, speaking at Content London, said, "There is no sequel to this, but we as a collective want to continue to work together on multiple things. We captured lightning in a bottle in terms of how we shot it. That doesn’t mean every project going forwards can’t have the same ethos."

Barantini created Adolescence along with lead star Stephen Graham. The series follows the story of a young boy (Owen Cooper) who is arrested on suspicion of murdering his classmate. The young boy and his family have to deal with the social fallout that takes place after his arrest.

Adolescence won six Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Graham, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Owen Cooper, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Erin Doherty.

Apart from Adolescence Barantini has used the one take in the 2021 film Boiling Point. He later used this technique in One Shot with Ed Sheeran, which premiered on Netflix on November 21.