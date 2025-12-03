Helldivers film adaptation in the works from director Justin Lin

Lin played a pivotal role in transforming the Fast and Furious franchise into a global box-office juggernaut. After making his series debut with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, he returned to direct Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and F9: The Fast Saga, films that together amassed over $2.6 billion worldwide. He also directed Star Trek Beyond, the concluding chapter of the rebooted Star Trek trilogy. Most recently, Lin revisited his independent filmmaking roots with Last Days.