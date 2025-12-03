‘One Battle After Another’ and Jafar Panahi win big at Gotham Awards

NEW YORK: Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” was crowned best feature film and the dissident Iranian director Jafar Panahi won three awards Monday at the 35th annual Gotham Awards, a starry kickoff to the film industry’s awards season.

The Gothams, presented by the Gotham Film & Media Institute, aren’t considered an Oscar bellwether. But the black-tie affair, held at Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan, is known for celebrating smaller films while also dishing out generous helpings of tribute awards to Oscar hopefuls.

That made “One Battle After Another,” a studio release that cost at least $130 million to make, unlike any previous winner at the Gothams. Past winners include indies like “Past Lives,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and the surprise 2024 winner, “A Different Man.”

“I remember when the Gotham Awards were for low-budget movies,” joked Adam Sandler, presenting a tribute to Noah Baumbach. “For ‘The Squid and the Whale,’ they paid Jeff Daniels in potato skins.”

But in 2023, the Gotham Awards dispensed with their $35 million budget cap for films. And this year, “One Battle After Another,” a father-daughter tale of multigenerational protest, is widely seen as the best-picture front-runner and the movie to beat at March’s Academy Awards.

“I didn’t expect this, actually,” said Anderson, accepting the award. “I started to think I didn’t know what was going on.”

“Thank you very much, everybody,” added Anderson. “Let’s go home or let’s go to a bar somewhere or something.”

While the Gothams help the industry get into the swing of awards season, they’re quirkier than bigger-name ceremonies. Small juries select nominees and winners, which often leads to unexpected results. Both of the acting winners on Monday weren’t even in attendance.