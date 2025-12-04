Alec Baldwin indirectly tells Quentin Tarantino to keep his dislike for Paul Dano to himself

The other day, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino criticised actor Paul Dano and described him as a weak actor with regard to his performance in There Will Be Blood. The majority of the audience reacted strongly to Tarantino's criticism, calling it harsh and unwarranted. The latest to share his two cents on Tarantino's controversial comment about the There Will Be Blood star is Alec Baldwin. The actor recently appeared on video on Instagram and said, "I just want to say, 'I love Paul Dano.'" He also put his finger on the lips to convey that those who do not like Dano should keep their dislike to themselves.

While Baldwin never mentioned Tarantino's name in the video, it is apparent that he was indirectly referring to the backlash the filmmaker has been facing following his recent comments about Dano on the The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast.

For context, Tarantino recently made certain comments critical of Baldwin in the latter's accidental Rust shooting case, even after the latter's acquittal. The filmmaker said that Baldwin was responsible for it "to some degree" while speaking on the podcast Club Random.

A user asked Baldwin in the comments section of his latest video as to whether he has "any secret" to share, presumably about Tarantino, but the latter did not say anything controversial. "Secret? I hate to get out of bed," Baldwin wrote in reply to the user.

Interestingly, Dano earned a BAFTA nomination for his performance opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in director Paul Thomas Anderson's film. The audience also appreciated his performance in the film, praising him for holding his own while acting opposite a legendary actor such as Day-Lewis.