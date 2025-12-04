Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar-Jones to headline Mosquito

Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to headline Mosquito, a new series from Tony McNamara, the writer of Poor Things (2024). The series has received a straight-to-series order for six episodes, reported Deadline.
Mosquito will be based on an original script by McNamara, who serves as an executive producer alongside Hoult, Edgar-Jones, Marian Macgowan, Daniel Pipski, and Tracy Underwood. Piggy Ate Roast Beef Productions, Hustle and Punch, and 20th Television are backing the series along with Hulu.
The story of the series follows Ed (Nicholas Hoult) and Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) whose secrets begin to unravel as a mosquito sparks an intrusion into their lives.
Mosquito is reuniting McNamara and Hoult after The Great, which McNamara created and Hoult headlined. Hoult, who was seen as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman (2025), will be seen in David Leitch's How to Rob a Bank alongside Zoe Kravitz. Meanwhile, Edgar-Jones will be seen an adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.