Nicholas Hoult, Daisy Edgar-Jones to headline Mosquito

Mosquito is reuniting McNamara and Hoult after The Great, which McNamara created and Hoult headlined. Hoult, who was seen as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman (2025), will be seen in David Leitch's How to Rob a Bank alongside Zoe Kravitz. Meanwhile, Edgar-Jones will be seen an adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.