Angelina Jolie on board cast of Sunny

Angelina Jolie is all set to lead the gangster film, Sunny, which she will also produce. The upcoming film is directed by Eva Sorhaug, who has directed for series like Yellowjackets and Tokyo Vice.
Sorhaug wrote Sunny along with William Day Frank. Sorhaug will also serve as an executive producer on the film. Mark Fasano and Nathan Klingher are producing Sunny alongside Jolie. Gramercy Park Media, Nickel City Pictures, and Choice Films are the banners backing the film.
According to Deadline, the film centres on a gangster (Jolie) whose livelihood is plagued by a cruel drug dealer, who abuses her and her sons. She has to formulate their escape after a catastrophic event shatters her world.
Apart from Sunny, Jolie is also set to lead Anxious People, which will see her portray the role of an investment banker stuck in a robbery gone wrong. Jolie is also reuniting with her Mr and Mrs Smith director, Doug Liman, for an espionage thriller, The Initative.