Martin Scorsese to serve as executive producer on Netflix's casino series

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is set to reunite with Netflix for the first time after 2019's gangster drama The Irishman, albeit in a different capacity this time around. The legendary filmmaker is attached as an executive producer on a new series for Netflix from showrunners, screenwriters and executive producers David Levien and Brian Koppelman, known for their work in Billions and Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The eight-episode-long series is "set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business, which is a modernized but still dangerous version of the legendary city," according to the official description from Netflix. The plot follows Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, who heads the most trending hotel casino located in Las Vegas, who must "make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground," reads the description.
The makers are yet to add cast members for the series. Besides Koppelman, Levien, and Scorsese, Sikelia Productions, Rick Yorn and Julie Yorn of Expanded Media, Beth Schacter, and Paul Schiff also serve as executive producers.
The series marks a comeback to the gambling world for Scorsese after helming 1995's Casino, starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone, and serving as an executive producer on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. It also brings back Levien and Koppelman after 1998's film Rounders, the poker thriller that marked their debut as screenwriters, and 2007's Ocean’s Thirteen, the heist thriller set in Las Vegas.