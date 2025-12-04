Martin Scorsese to serve as executive producer on Netflix's casino series

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is set to reunite with Netflix for the first time after 2019's gangster drama The Irishman, albeit in a different capacity this time around. The legendary filmmaker is attached as an executive producer on a new series for Netflix from showrunners, screenwriters and executive producers David Levien and Brian Koppelman, known for their work in Billions and Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The eight-episode-long series is "set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business, which is a modernized but still dangerous version of the legendary city," according to the official description from Netflix. The plot follows Robert “Bobby Red” Redman, who heads the most trending hotel casino located in Las Vegas, who must "make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground," reads the description.