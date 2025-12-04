Scarlett Johansson in negotiations to star in Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part II

Scarlett Johansson is being eyed to play a key role in DC Studios' The Batman Part II, headlined by Robert Pattinson.
Directed by Matt Reeves, the much-anticipated sequel is set to go on floors next year and is aiming for a October 1, 2027 release from Warner Bros. The screenwriter an filmmaker, along with co-writer Mattson Tomlin completed scripting The Batman Part II in June.
If confirmed, Johansson will join her fourth major franchise. She has previously played leads in the Marvel universe where she played the Black Widow, and the recent hit Jurassic World Rebirth which amassed over $800 million globally. She will also star in the upcoming Exorcist reboot. While Pattinson is returning as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman is not expected to come back for the sequel. Details regarding Johansson's role have been kept under wraps.
The announcement regarding the sequel came in April 2022, just a month after Pattinson's original blockbuster hit theatres. However, due to multiple postponements, the film's release was pushed to 2027, which is approximately five years after its predecessor released and garnered over $772 million globally.
Johansson recently stepped behind the camera for the first time with Eleanor the Great, a Sony Pictures Classics drama that had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Her next on-screen appearance will be in James Gray’s Paper Tiger, where she stars alongside Miles Teller and Adam Driver.