Scarlett Johansson in negotiations to star in Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part II

If confirmed, Johansson will join her fourth major franchise. She has previously played leads in the Marvel universe where she played the Black Widow, and the recent hit Jurassic World Rebirth which amassed over $800 million globally. She will also star in the upcoming Exorcist reboot. While Pattinson is returning as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman is not expected to come back for the sequel. Details regarding Johansson's role have been kept under wraps.