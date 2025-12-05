Don Lee, Blackpink's Lisa and Lee Jin-uk to headline Tygo from Extraction franchise

The Extraction universe is expanding with Netflix announcing a new film Tygo, starring Don Lee, Blackpink-fame Lisa Manobal and Squid Game actor Lee Jin-uk.
Written by Cha Woo-jin and directed by Lee Sang-yong, the film is based on an original graphic novel created by the Russo brothers Anthony and Joe, along with Ande Parks.
According to the makers, Tygo follows Tygo (Don Lee), a former child soldier turned mercenary who launches a revenge mission through Korea’s criminal underworld after an operation goes awry.
Lee Sang-yong, previously helmed The Roundup and The Roundup: No Way Out - both headlined by Don Lee. He has also starred in Train to Busan and Badland Hunters. Sharing his excitement on onboarding the project, Don Lee noted that Tygo brings a "distinctly Korean identity into the Extraction universe."
Lisa, who is also known for her role in The White Lotus season 3 will be making her film debut through Tygo. "I’m so honored to be a part of this project and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such incredible actors. Being in an action movie has always been a dream of mine, so for my film debut to be such an exciting project feels very special," she said.
Netflix's Extraction, released in 2020, became the most-watched original film in streamer's history, with over 99 million viewers during the first four weeks. Headlined by Chris Hemsworth and directed by Sam Hargrave, the film was written by Joe Russo. It also starred Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour in key roles. A sequel, Extraction 2, was released in 2023, with the main cast returning.
The upcoming film is produced by Don Lee under his Big Punch Pictures banner, Anthony and Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Albert J Kim for AGBO, with co-production by Won-ki Choi under Nova Film Inc and Chris S Lee for B&C Group.