Kit Harington to star alongside Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley in Count My Lies

Count My Lies, the upcoming limited series from Hulu, has added Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington to the cast. He will be seen playing the lead alongside Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley. He will be seen as Jay Lockhart, the husband of Lohan's character Violet, representing one half of the gorgeous and charismatic married couple in New York.
The series, which is based on Sophie Stava's novel of the same name, has Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger as the showrunners. Apataker and Berger previously worked on This Is Us. Woodley serves as an executive producer with Lohan, Apataker, and Berger. The Walk-Up Company and 20th Television are backing the series. Hulu has acquired the series after months of development.
The story of the series follows Sloane Caraway (Woodley), who lies her way into becoming a nanny for the charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart. But Sloane doesn't know that she entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.
Kit Harington, known for his roles in HBO's Industry and Apple's The Family Plan 2, will continue his role in Industry's upcoming fourth season in January and has joined the new series as a key player. His recent projects include Netflix's Too Much and the 2024 film The Beast Within.