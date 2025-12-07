Adrien Brody reveals he has not signed on a project since his Best Actor Oscar win

Adrien Brody recently revealed that he has not signed on a project since his Oscar victory. Brody won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Brady Corbet's The Brutalist.

Speaking to Deadline, the actor said, "I’ve not taken a film since The Brutalist. It’s not because I have not had interesting opportunities, but it didn’t feel quite right." He added, "I love to work and I love to collaborate with people, and I love to be immersed. I like to be creating. I like the problem solving. I thrive on that level of immersion."

His recent win at the Oscars ceremony in March was his second Oscar victory, with his first being for his performance in The Pianist (2002).

While The Pianist is set during World War 2, The Brutalist is set post World War 2, and centres on the life of Lazlo Toth, a Hungarian architect. The film also won the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Lol Crawley, and the Oscar for Best Original Score for Daniel Blumberg.