The Boys final season premiere date announced: New teaser trailer teases Homelander-Butcher final showdown

Amazon Prime Video has officially locked in the beginning of the end for The Boys. The hit satirical superhero series will return for its fifth and final season on April 8, kicking off with a two-episode premiere. New instalments will drop weekly, leading up to the series finale on May 20.
The announcement was made during the show’s CCXP Brazil panel on Saturday, where creator Eric Kripke and the cast unveiled the first teaser trailer, including the much-anticipated on-screen reunion of Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. While Ackles is back as Soldier Boy, Padalecki’s role remains tightly guarded. The teaser offers only a quick glimpse of him entering a room with Soldier Boy and Homelander (Antony Starr), hinting at a storyline that brings the long-time duo back together after 15 seasons as the Winchester brothers.
Season 5 plunges viewers into a world fully under Homelander’s control; one increasingly shaped by his unpredictable and volatile impulses. Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie find themselves locked inside a so-called “Freedom Camp”. Annie continues trying to spark a resistance, even as Supe forces overpower her efforts. Kimiko has vanished without a trace. And Butcher, who re-emerges with a dangerous plan involving a virus capable of wiping out every Supe alive, sets off a chain reaction that promises to reshape the world. As the official description puts it, “It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”
The trailer also teases Butcher’s tense reunion with Hughie, Annie and the rest of The Boys, despite his disappearance at the end of Season 4. From the looks of it, the crew is gearing up for one last desperate fight to stop a global catastrophe.
Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Jessie T Usher, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry return alongside Padalecki and Ackles.
Adapted from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s best-selling comic book series, The Boys is created by showrunner Eric Kripke. The EP team includes Kripke, Ennis, Robertson, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Paul Grellong, Jessica Chou, Judalina Neira, David Reed, Michaela Starr, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F Levin and Jason Netter.
Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures, the series remains the flagship title of an expanding The Boys universe. Its growing slate includes Gen V, the animated anthology Diabolical, the upcoming Jensen Ackles-led prequel Vought Rising, and a Mexico-set show currently in development.