The Boys final season premiere date announced: New teaser trailer teases Homelander-Butcher final showdown

Season 5 plunges viewers into a world fully under Homelander’s control; one increasingly shaped by his unpredictable and volatile impulses. Hughie, Mother’s Milk and Frenchie find themselves locked inside a so-called “Freedom Camp”. Annie continues trying to spark a resistance, even as Supe forces overpower her efforts. Kimiko has vanished without a trace. And Butcher, who re-emerges with a dangerous plan involving a virus capable of wiping out every Supe alive, sets off a chain reaction that promises to reshape the world. As the official description puts it, “It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”