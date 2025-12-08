'Filmmakers must put our foot down': Sean Baker on Netflix acquiring Warner Bros

Following the announcement of Netflix acquiring Warner Bros., including HBO Max and HBO, Oscar-winning filmmaker of Anora, Sean Baker, commented on the topic, asking filmmakers to put their foot down to save the future of films. The director spoke at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where he serves as the head of the international jury.

While he did start with the disclaimer that he "doesn’t think any of us should be commenting until we all know how [the deal] is going to play out," he added that when it comes to ensuring the three-month-minimum theatrical window, "filmmakers have to put our foot down."

As a strong and adamant opinion, he added, "For my next film, I don’t care what happens; I’m going to get a hundred-day theatrical window. That’s a little bit over three months, and I think that’s a good place at this moment. We should not be reducing theatrical windows; we should be expanding [them]."