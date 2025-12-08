Kristen Stewart slams current state of filmmaking: 'We need to start stealing our movies...'

Kristen Stewart is unhappy with filmmakers and filmmaking that has changed massively in recent years, especially in terms of creating rooted indie films.

Speaking to The New York Times, the Twilight actor underlined how the situation is at a crucial juncture. "I think we’re ready for a full system break," she remarked, adding, "And I mean that across the board, and also specific to the world I live in, which is very exclusively the entertainment industry."

Stewart, who recently saw the release of her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, noted how Hollywood studios and makers have given importance to high budget films instead of projects that arrive from varied regions and perspectives.

"I think we need to, sort of, start stealing our movies. I’m so appreciative of every union; trust me, we would not survive without them. But some of the terms and some of the rules and some of the structures we’ve set up have created unbelievable barriers for artists to express themselves," she said.

Calling the system a "capitalist hell", she further shared that a "work-around" needs to happen soon. "I think that without being unfaithful, ungrateful, I think we need a little work-around. I think having it be so impossible for people to tell stories, and having it be such an exclusive and rarified, novel position to find yourself doing so, is capitalist hell, and it hates women, and it hates marginalised voices, and it’s racist, and I think that we need to figure out a way to make it easier to speak to each other in cinematic terms," she explained, noting that it has become "too hard" to make films that aren't blockbusters or abide by "proven equations".