Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried's The Housemaid gets release date in India

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried's upcoming The Housemaid is all set to be released in India via PVR INOX Pictures on January 2, 2026.
The psychological thriller is directed by Paul Feig, who is known for directing films like Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor, and its sequel Another Simple Favor. Rebecca Sonnenshine has adapted the book of the same name for The Housemaid.
The Housemaid marks the two actors' first psychological face-off - two of Hollywood's strongest female leads navigating a tense, intricate web of secrets and deception.
The rest of the cast of the film includes Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins.
The offical storyline of the film reads, "Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous – a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power." The film is produced by Feig, Todd Lieberman and Laura Fischer.
In an Instagram post in September, author Freida McFadden wrote an early review of the film, stating that the film is better than her source material. "I was lucky enough to get to watch a sneak preview of The Housemaid movie, and I absolutely LOVED it!" McFadden wrote. "The second it was over, I turned to my husband in the theater and said, ‘Omg, I think it was better than the book!’ (And he said, 'Yeah')."
Speaking to People during the New York premiere of the film, she shared her reason for saying the same. "I just thought the end was so exciting and it really made the whole thing go out with a bang. I can't give out any details about it, but I just loved it," she said.