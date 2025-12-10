Leonardo DiCaprio says he prefers to 'disappear' when he doesn't have a film to promote

As a hack to balance his work and personal life, Leonardo DiCaprio says he tries his best to just "disappear" when he doesn't have to promote a film.

In a recent interview with TIME Magazine, the actor said, "It's been a balance I've been managing my whole adult life, and I'm still not an expert. I think my simple philosophy is only to get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."

DiCaprio started facing the problem of popularity after the release of Titanic in 1997, following which he even contemplated ways to survive in the film industry. "I was like, OK, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do and feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people's faces," he explained.

On Monday, Leonardo DiCaprio’s last outing, One Battle After Another, helmed by Paul Thomas Anderson, received nine nominations. In the pipeline, the actor has Heat 2, helmed by Michael Mann. He also has an yet-to-be-titled Martin Scorsese film co-starring Jennifer Lawrence, a psychological thriller based on the novel What Happens at Night.