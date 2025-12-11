Maya Hawke, Julia Fox to star in One Night Only

Actors Maya Hawke, of Stranger Things fame, Julia Fox, of Night Always Come fame, Ziwe, of Succession fame, Este Haim, of Licorice Pizza fame, and King Princess, of Nine Perfect Strangers fame, have joined the star cast of Universal Pictures' One Night Only, written by Travis Braun and Will Gluck, who has directed the film.
The recently announced cast members are joining the already announced Monica Barbaro, Molly Ringwald, Callum Turner, and LeVar Burton. The sex comedy follows two strangers (Barbaro and Turner) who are on the lookout for someone to sleep with for one night, the only night of the year when premarital sex is legal.
Maya Hawke, who voiced the role of Anxiety in Inside Out 2, has The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Wishful Thinking in the pipeline. Her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things Seasons 3 to 5 has been the most renowned work of hers yet. In addition to Night Always Comes, Julia Fox had two more releases this year: Idiotka, in which she also served as the executive producer, and Him.