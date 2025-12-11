Maya Hawke, Julia Fox to star in One Night Only

Maya Hawke, who voiced the role of Anxiety in Inside Out 2, has The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Wishful Thinking in the pipeline. Her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things Seasons 3 to 5 has been the most renowned work of hers yet. In addition to Night Always Comes, Julia Fox had two more releases this year: Idiotka, in which she also served as the executive producer, and Him.