Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer-starrer Margo's Got Money Troubles gets premiere date

Margo's Got Money Troubles is also headlined by Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, and Thaddea Graham, alongside Nicole Kidman and Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer (L) and Elle Fanning (R) in a still from Margo's Got Money Troubles
Apple TV has announced that its upcoming series, Margo's Got Money Troubles, will premiere on the platform on April 15, 2026. The streamer also released a first look at the series, which stars Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nicole Kidman in the lead.

David E Kelley is the creator of Margo's Got Money Troubles, which he adapted from Rufi Thorpe's novel of the same name. Fanning serves as an executive producer with her sister, Dakota Fanning, and Kidman. Kelley also serves as a producer for the series. Dearbhla Walsh, Kate Herron, and Alice Seabright serve as directors on the series.

Thaddea Graham joins David E Kelly's Margo’s Got Money Troubles

The cast of Margo's Got Money Problems also stars Nick Offerman, Thaddea Graham, Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

Centred on an aspiring writer Margo (Fanning), the series follows her journey through mounting financial responsiblities such as the arrival of a baby. Pfeiffer stars as Margo's mother, a former waitress, with Offerman as Margo's father, a former wrestler.

Fanning and Kidman will further collaborate on a legal thriller series, Discretion, which will be backed by A24.

Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning reunite for A24's Discretion
