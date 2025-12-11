Paul Mescal headlined Hamnet from Oscar winner Chloe Zhao gets India release window

Hamnet has also been nominated for multiple awards for its performances and direction, among others. It has been nominated for Best Film, Best Director (for Zhao), Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama (for Buckley), Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama (for Mescal), and Best Screenplay (for Zhao and O'Farrell) for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony. It has also been nominated in the same categories Critics Choice Awards ceremony.