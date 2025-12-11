Paul Mescal headlined Hamnet from Oscar winner Chloe Zhao gets India release window

Hamnet, the period drama headlined by Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, is set to release in India in February 2026. Reliance Entertainment is distributing the film in India, reported Variety.
Chloe Zhao is directing Hamnet, which is an adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's book of the same name. Zhao and O'Farrell have written the film's script. The producers for the film are also a couple of Best Director Oscar winners, Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes. Amblin Entertainment and Focus Features are the banners backing the film.
In Hamnet, Mescal stars as William Shakespeare with Buckley as Agnes, William's wife. The story of the film will centre on the origin of Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet, which stems from the Willam and Agnes' loss of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet.
The cast of the film also includes Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Noah Jupe, David Wilmot, and Jacobi Jupe.
Hamnet has also been nominated for multiple awards for its performances and direction, among others. It has been nominated for Best Film, Best Director (for Zhao), Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama (for Buckley), Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama (for Mescal), and Best Screenplay (for Zhao and O'Farrell) for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards ceremony. It has also been nominated in the same categories Critics Choice Awards ceremony.