Street Fighter character posters, including Vidyut Jammwal and Jason Momoa, out

Earlier, we reported about Vidyut Jammwal making his debut in Hollywood with a live action adaptation of the well-known Street Fighter game. Earlier today, the makers of the film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, dropped a character poster for each of the actors in it. Vidyut plays Dhalsim in the film, and his character poster shows him with his head shaved and him striking a yoga pose. "Stretch beyond your limits. Vidyut Jammwal is Dhalsim," reads the caption. Part of the 1991 edition of Street Fighter II, Dhalsim is a yogi who is known for his fire-breathing capability and his elasticity.