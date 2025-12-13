Street Fighter character posters, including Vidyut Jammwal and Jason Momoa, out

Earlier, we reported about Vidyut Jammwal making his debut in Hollywood with a live action adaptation of the well-known Street Fighter game. Earlier today, the makers of the film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, dropped a character poster for each of the actors in it. Vidyut plays Dhalsim in the film, and his character poster shows him with his head shaved and him striking a yoga pose. "Stretch beyond your limits. Vidyut Jammwal is Dhalsim," reads the caption. Part of the 1991 edition of Street Fighter II, Dhalsim is a yogi who is known for his fire-breathing capability and his elasticity.
The film also stars Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog. Interestingly, Jason Momoa plays a beast named Blanka in the film.
Besides, the film stars Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E Honda, David Dastmalchian as M Bison, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric Andre as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.
Street Fighter follows Ryu and Ken, estranged fighters who return for combat as Chun-Li hires them for the World Warrior Tournament. "Behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past," according to the official plotline. Street Fighter marks the first in a series of projects that are part of a three-year-long distribution agreement between Paramount Pictures and Legendary Studios.
As reported earlier, the film is slated for an October 16, 2026, in theatres.