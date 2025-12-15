Jennifer Garner to headline One Attempt Remaining

Jennifer Garner is on board the comedy flick, One Attempt Remaining, which she will also produce. Kay Cannon who has written for TV shows like 30 Rock and New Girl, will direct the film.
Cannon has written One Attempt Remaining alongside Joe Boothe and Alexa Alemanni. Besides Garner, director Shawn Levy and Dan Levine and Nicole King are producing the film. 21 Laps and Linden Productions are backing the film, along with Netflix.
One Attempt Remaining will continue Garner's collaboration with Netflix after Yes Day (2021), The Adam Project (2022), and Family Switch (2023).
The story for the film reads as follows, "Years after their acrimonious divorce, an ex-couple learns that the cryptocurrency they won on a crazy night on a cruise is now worth millions, but they've forgotten the password needed to access the funds. With only three days left until the account expires, they must retrace their steps that night, not just to figure out the password to their fortune, but also to rediscover why they fell in love in the first place."