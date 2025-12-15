LaKeith Stanfield joins 48 Hours in Vegas in Jonathan Majors' role

About two years ago, we reported about actor Jonathan Majors' axing and Lionsgate's exit from a film based on basketball player Dennis Rodman, titled 48 Hours in Vegas. While Majors is still no longer part of the project, it has been revived at Lionsgate, with LaKeith Stanfield taking on the role of Rodman. The film is directed by Rick Famuyiwa from a screenplay he has written alongside Jordan VanDina. It is based on erstwhile Chicago Bulls forward Rodman's Las Vegas trip amid the NBA Finals in 1998. Reportedly, Rodman disappeared during the final and went partying with his lover Carmen Electra, making Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan get him back into the team.
Previously, Majors was axed from the project following his conviction in a misdemeanor assault and harassment case that his lover Grace Jabbari filed against him. While Jabbari and Majors settled the case eventually, the actor's conviction still stands.
Speaking about the project, Stanfield shared, "I’m genuinely excited to help create an exhilarating, joyful work that both honors and thoughtfully examines the legacy of Rodman and fellow trailblazers. Those who moved to the beat of their own drum, undeterred by the obstacles placed before them, then and now." On the other hand, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's President Erin Westerman said, "LaKeith and the incredibly talented team on this film will bring the legend to life in this most extraordinarily unbelievable story."