Paranormal Activity reboot finds director

The reboot of the Paranormal Activity franchise is set to be directed by Ian Tuason. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director is in final negotiations for the job.
The upcoming reboot is backed by Paramount Pictures. Director James Wan (The Conjuring) is serving as a producer on the reboot under his Atomic Monster banner. Producer of the original film Jason Blum is producing under his Blumhouse Productions banner. Oren Peli, the director of the original film is also producing the reboot.
Tuason has previously directed several short films. He has also directed the feature film, Undertone (2025), a horror film that centres on the story of a woman who tapes paranormal encounters in her home.
Paranormal Activity (2007) is a found footage film, that documents the supernatural encounters that a family faces in their house in. The film was made on a budget of $15,000 and went on to collect $194 million, making it one of the most profitable films ever. Six other films were released after the first one, with the latest film Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, releasing in 2021.